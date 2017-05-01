Organized labor and immigration groups are staging dozens of May Day demonstrations in cities throughout the nation Monday, with many groups planning to voice criticism of President Donald J. Trump and his administration.
In Los Angeles, more than 100 groups, representing a wide range of issues, will march from MacArthur Park to Los Angeles City Hall. Organizers expect about 100,000 marchers and have been coordinating for months with police to ensure that the event is peaceful, according to organizers.
L.A. mayor: Hard work, compassion, equal justice at heart of May Day protests
|Joseph Serna
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was scheduled to speak to thousands of May Day demonstrators outside City Hall on Monday afternoon.
Before his speech however, his office released this statement:
"We stand together today to send a very clear and strong message that Los Angeles will stand up against any attempt to scapegoat immigrants, break up families, and create a climate of fear that unsettles our communities and disrupts our economy," the mayor said.
"Americans are taking to the streets of L.A. and cities across the country on May Day because we are uniting around a principle that speaks to who we are: working people who have built their lives in this country deserve protection, compassion, and equal justice.”