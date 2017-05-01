L.A. mayor: Hard work, compassion, equal justice at heart of May Day protests

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was scheduled to speak to thousands of May Day demonstrators outside City Hall on Monday afternoon.

Before his speech however, his office released this statement:

"We stand together today to send a very clear and strong message that Los Angeles will stand up against any attempt to scapegoat immigrants, break up families, and create a climate of fear that unsettles our communities and disrupts our economy," the mayor said.

"Americans are taking to the streets of L.A. and cities across the country on May Day because we are uniting around a principle that speaks to who we are: working people who have built their lives in this country deserve protection, compassion, and equal justice.”