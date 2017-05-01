LAPD: 'A win for them is a win for us'

As two groups of demonstrators — several hundred people in all — marched slowly down Broadway, LAPD Capt. Phil Smith and Lt. German Hurtado hung back in their black-and-white SUV, watching the crowd ahead of them.

So far the crowd was peaceful.

"This is exactly what we want," Smith said a few minutes before noon.

A few officers accompanied the crowd, trailing the group on motorcycles or on bicycles.

Demonstrators had obtained a permit to march along Broadway, but Smith said officers were prepared to adapt should the crowd suddenly change its route.

The goal, Smith said, was to ensure that the crowd arrives safely at its destination: Grand Park.

"A win for them is a win for us," Smith said.