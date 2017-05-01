Organized labor and immigration groups are staging dozens of May Day demonstrations in cities throughout the nation Monday, with many groups planning to voice criticism of President Donald J. Trump and his administration.
In Los Angeles, more than 100 groups, representing a wide range of issues, will march from MacArthur Park to Los Angeles City Hall. Organizers expect about 100,000 marchers and have been coordinating for months with police to ensure that the event is peaceful, according to organizers.
LAPD: 'A win for them is a win for us'
|Kate Mather
As two groups of demonstrators — several hundred people in all — marched slowly down Broadway, LAPD Capt. Phil Smith and Lt. German Hurtado hung back in their black-and-white SUV, watching the crowd ahead of them.
So far the crowd was peaceful.
"This is exactly what we want," Smith said a few minutes before noon.
A few officers accompanied the crowd, trailing the group on motorcycles or on bicycles.
Demonstrators had obtained a permit to march along Broadway, but Smith said officers were prepared to adapt should the crowd suddenly change its route.
The goal, Smith said, was to ensure that the crowd arrives safely at its destination: Grand Park.
"A win for them is a win for us," Smith said.