LAPD to gauge 'emotion and energy' of demonstrators

LAPD Deputy Chief Robert Arcos, who is overseeing the department's handling of the May Day demonstration, said the crowds could be the largest the city has seen in a decade. He estimated that as many as a few hundred thousand people could attend.

Speaking from the LAPD's command center, Arcos said that so far, as the crowds convene on MacArthur Park, his primary concern was the heat and how it might affect the marchers or officers. As the crowd begins to move, he said, his focus will change:

"Once they step off and march, then my concern is how is everybody getting along," he said.

Arcos said officers were told at morning roll-call meetings to be mindful of the "emotion and energy" of the crowd and to keep an eye on the heat.

And, he said, they were reminded that they "don't want to be the story."

So far, Arcos said Monday morning, the day has gone smoothly. When asked if there was a point in the day when he would deem it a success, he smiled.

"Not until I'm home in bed," he joked.