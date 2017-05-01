May Day road closures for downtown L.A., Boyle Heights

Several main Los Angeles thoroughfares will be closed Monday to make way for marchers in May Day rallies, city officials said.

Starting at MacArthur Park, Wilshire Boulevard from Alvarado Street to Grand Avenue will be closed, then Grand Avenue between 7th and 6th streets, the city said. The march then closes 6th Street between Grand Avenue and Hill Street, then the route heads toward Grand Park, closing Hill from 6th to 1st streets.

Broadway between Olympic Boulevard and 1st Street will also be closed for marchers.

In Boyle Heights, marchers will assemble outside Evergreen Cemetery off Cesar E. Chavez Avenue and Evergreen Avenue, the city said.

Cesar Chavez Avenue between Evergreen and Chicago Street is closed; Chicago Street between Cesar Chavez and 1st Street is closed, as is 1st Street between Chicago and Boyle Avenue, the city said.