Organized labor and immigration groups are staging dozens of May Day demonstrations in cities throughout the nation Monday, with many groups planning to voice criticism of President Donald J. Trump and his administration.
In Los Angeles, more than 100 groups, representing a wide range of issues, will march from MacArthur Park to Los Angeles City Hall. Organizers expect about 100,000 marchers and have been coordinating for months with police to ensure that the event is peaceful, according to organizers.
'The LAPD will never be a deportation force,' Mayor Garcetti declares at May Day rally
|Esmeralda Bermudez
At a May Day rally at Grand Park, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti addressed the masses with a message of unity and a vow to push back on President Trump.
"It matters less who's in the White House," he said. "It's matters who's in this house."
The grandson of an immigrant from Mexico said that in Los Angeles, he wants everyone to feel welcome, no matter where they come from, who they love or how they worship.
Protestors cheered when he promised to protect immigrants without status.
"As long as I am mayor, the LAPD will never be a deportation force," he said. "They will be your police officers."