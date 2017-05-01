'The LAPD will never be a deportation force,' Mayor Garcetti declares at May Day rally

At a May Day rally at Grand Park, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti addressed the masses with a message of unity and a vow to push back on President Trump.

"It matters less who's in the White House," he said. "It's matters who's in this house."

The grandson of an immigrant from Mexico said that in Los Angeles, he wants everyone to feel welcome, no matter where they come from, who they love or how they worship.

Protestors cheered when he promised to protect immigrants without status.

"As long as I am mayor, the LAPD will never be a deportation force," he said. "They will be your police officers."