Organized labor and immigration groups are staging dozens of May Day demonstrations in cities throughout the nation Monday, with many groups planning to voice criticism of President Donald J. Trump and his administration.
In Los Angeles, more than 100 groups, representing a wide range of issues, will march from MacArthur Park to Los Angeles City Hall. Organizers expect about 100,000 marchers and have been coordinating for months with police to ensure that the event is peaceful, according to organizers.
Trump supporters, May Day demonstrators face off
|Richard Winton
At the corner of Spring and 1st streets, about 150 President Trump supporters and self-described nationalists faced off with several hundred May Day protesters, exchanging insults as a line of helmeted LAPD officers kept them apart.
Holding signs that said said "Latinos for Trump," and "ICE ICE baby and "Deport illegals," the Trump supporters shouted "America First."
"We have the right to speak our minds," an African American man with a U.S. flag yelled into a megaphone. "I have the right to protect my family. You cannot take away my guns."
May Day protesters yelled back "Sieg Heil" and hoisted signs that read "If Trump builds a wall, we will tear it down!"
"I am a constitutionalist. I fight for free speech. I would fight for everyone's right to free speech, even the people over there," said Ed Baker, 53, of Antelope Valley. As Baker spoke, he gestured toward the May Day protesters.
"They want to call us fascists and Nazis. We have every race and religion represented and they are here to fight for free speech."