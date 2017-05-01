Tubas and trombones sound in protest down the Las Vegas Strip

So far, Jose Sotelo’s protest sign has held up through two marches. He said he will probably need it for a few more, because Donald Trump is still in the early days of his presidency.

“I’m pretty sure this won’t be the last one," Sotelo said. “He isn’t mending the country; he’s dividing it.”

The sign, which read, “Respect My Existence Or Expect Resistance,” was in English. His wife, Ashleigh Pacheco, carried one in Spanish.

The couple were among thousands who marched down the Las Vegas Strip on Monday afternoon, joining the worldwide May Day marches. This one was largely organized by Culinary Workers Union Local 226, with 57,000 members who fill jobs at many of the large casinos on the Strip.

Dressed mostly in red, they marched along the right side of the road with the lane coned off so as to not close Las Vegas Boulevard to traffic.

The city didn't stop for the protesters, who brought drums, trombones and tubas — sounding like a cross between a mariachi concert and a college football game. At outdoor patios along the Strip, people sipped happy-hour-priced drinks and watched the marchers stroll by.

Marching past the Mirage, Caesars Palace and then down Flamingo Boulevard, they met honks of support from cars along the busy streets. A large Teamsters truck sounded its horn — a bone-shattering honk that was more train that truck.

Sotelo, a 33-year-old algebra teacher in Las Vegas, said he needed to keep marching to let it be known that Trump's polices on immigration, the economy — well, on everything — were unacceptable.

“He’s in over his head,” Sotelo said. “I don’t think he has the slightest idea on what he’s doing or how to do the job.”