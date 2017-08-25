A series of protests is planned for the San Francisco Bay Area. The Times will be covering them live on the ground all weekend in this space. Here's what we know so far:
- Organizers have called off a rally planned at San Francisco's Crissy Field
- The expected crowds will test whether police can prevent the violent clashes recently seen in other cities.
- Some politicians, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, wanted to block a permit for the Crissy Field protest in San Francisco.
- Dog owners opposed to the event are taking a stand, of sorts.
Reporting from Berkeley
Counter-protesters 'intend to mobilize,' and say they aren't fooled by news of canceled rally
|Jazmine Ulloa
About 30 activists gathered late Friday at UC Berkeley to discuss preparations for protests against the far right in San Francisco and Berkeley this weekend.
Yvette Felarca, with the liberal group By Any Means Necessary, said her organization would not be fooled by an announcement from the Patriot Prayer group that its Saturday rally had been canceled. She urged counter-protesters to come out in force.
"We intend to mobilize as many people as possible," she said.