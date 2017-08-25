About 30 activists gathered late Friday at UC Berkeley to discuss preparations for protests against the far right in San Francisco and Berkeley this weekend.

Yvette Felarca, with the liberal group By Any Means Necessary, said her organization would not be fooled by an announcement from the Patriot Prayer group that its Saturday rally had been canceled. She urged counter-protesters to come out in force.

"We intend to mobilize as many people as possible," she said.