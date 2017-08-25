A series of protests is planned for the San Francisco Bay Area. The Times will be covering them live on the ground all weekend in this space. Here's what we know so far:
- Organizers have called off a rally planned at San Francisco's Crissy Field
- The expected crowds will test whether police can prevent the violent clashes recently seen in other cities.
- Some politicians, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, wanted to block a permit for the Crissy Field protest in San Francisco.
- Dog owners opposed to the event are taking a stand, of sorts.
Berkeley far-right rally not permitted but appears to be happening
|James Queally
With the San Francisco far-right rally planned for Saturday canceled, there is more focus on the second rally planned for Sunday in Berkeley.
Though past rallies have been held in Berkeley parks without permits, the sponsor of Sunday's "No to Marxism in America" rally did seek one. It was denied.
An organizer said she was told on Wednesday by the city manager's office that the permit application failed to include plans for first aid and sanitary services, and that she had failed to provide sufficient identification.
As of late Friday afternoon, the Facebook event page for the rally remained active, with more than 300 respondents indicating they would attend.