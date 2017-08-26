Thousands take to the streets in separate marches in protest against scrapped far-right rallies

With no sign of far-right demonstrators at San Francisco's Alamo Square Park, hundreds of counter-protesters began making their way toward the Mission District on Saturday, chanting and holding signs denouncing fascists, a live band in the lead. The result was a makeshift conglomeration of activists and members of organizations representing immigrants, LGBTQ rights, Black Lives Matter, as well as other liberal and pro-communist groups. “Hey, hey, ho, ho, neo-Nazis have to go,” some chanted.

Meanwhile, hundreds more counter-protesters gathered at Harvey Milk Plaza and Dolores Park for anti-hate rallies planned over the past few weeks as alternatives to the Patriot Prayer group's since-canceled "Freedom Rally" at Crissy Field Beach. Crowds from those marches merged into one and were making their way down the streets of the city in the direction of the Civic Center. Organizers said they expected to join a "Peace Love & Understanding" rally organized by a Bay Area coalition of citizens, community groups, activists and artists.