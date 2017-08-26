A pair of weekend rallies expected to generate major counter-protests in the San Francisco Bay Area have been canceled, but the possibility of tense street confrontations remains. The Times will be tracking developments on the ground all weekend in this space. Here's what we know so far:
- Organizers have called off rallies planned at San Francisco's Crissy Field and in Berkeley
- Photos from the scene showed large crowds with signs and banners
- The expected crowds will test whether police can prevent the violent clashes recently seen in other cities.
- Some politicians, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, wanted to block a permit for the Crissy Field protest in San Francisco.
- Dog owners opposed to the event took a stand, of sorts.
Thousands take to the streets in separate marches in protest against scrapped far-right rallies
|Jazmine Ulloa
With no sign of far-right demonstrators at San Francisco's Alamo Square Park, hundreds of counter-protesters began making their way toward the Mission District on Saturday, chanting and holding signs denouncing fascists, a live band in the lead.
The result was a makeshift conglomeration of activists and members of organizations representing immigrants, LGBTQ rights, Black Lives Matter, as well as other liberal and pro-communist groups.
“Hey, hey, ho, ho, neo-Nazis have to go,” some chanted.
Meanwhile, hundreds more counter-protesters gathered at Harvey Milk Plaza and Dolores Park for anti-hate rallies planned over the past few weeks as alternatives to the Patriot Prayer group's since-canceled "Freedom Rally" at Crissy Field Beach. Crowds from those marches merged into one and were making their way down the streets of the city in the direction of the Civic Center.
Organizers said they expected to join a "Peace Love & Understanding" rally organized by a Bay Area coalition of citizens, community groups, activists and artists.
Before the marches, a few dozen people gathered at Dolores Park in preparation of the "LovedUp Dance" rally. The event, 35-year co-organizer Katie Painter said, was meant to celebrate the diversity of San Francisco and the search for solutions to a tumultuous national climate.
"This event is not about what they [the far-right] are about," she said. "It is about what we are about."