It wouldn't be a protest in San Francisco without some yoga to begin the day.



Just before a "Peace Love & Understanding" concert and rally kicked off at the city's Civic Center, about 30 people were breathing deeply and moving from one pose to the next.



Seva Simran Singh, 35, led the group in a meditation to "clear the inner landscape, feel some more peace and create a chance of common understanding," he said.



Singh lives nearby and after the yoga ended he said he didn't really see this gathering as a counter-protest.



"The time for silence has past. We need to express a message of peace," he said



There were food trucks and entrepreneurs selling buttons and shirts to a crowd that looked to be numbered in the thousands.

Groups of friends brought blankets and were sitting in the grass, making signs and listening to the music. Some squeezed under rows of trees to find some shade.



When Sarah Green, 35, heard that the rally organized by the Patriot Prayer group had been canceled, she felt "some empathy for those who couldn't express themselves."



Not Nazis or white supremacists, however. She said those bigots should stay away.



On the other side of the crowded park outside the Civic Center, Tony Massara, 62, proudly held his homemade sign. It read: "Yahtzee!! Wait did he say Nazi?!? I hate Nazis!!"



Standing with his wife, Jan, the San Francisco resident explained that his father served during the London Blitz during World War II.



"These are my Nazis and my war," he said. "I'd feel like a coward if I got a scone and stayed home. The greatest generation showed up for their Nazis. I have to show up for mine."