University of California Berkeley blocked a planned counter demonstration at a campus park four blocks north of where the anti-Marxist rally was to have been held on Sunday. The organizer of the rally in Martin Luther King Civic Center Park called the event off, citing safety concerns. But much like Saturday in San Francisco, counter-demonstrators are still expected to fill the streets to, as they say, send a message to white supremacists and extremist figures that they are not welcome in the Bay Area.

Overnight, concrete barricades were put up, walling off the park and emergency restrictions imposed banning not only sticks, shields and helmets but also backpacks. "They said they put up these barriers to prevent cars," said civil rights attorney Anne Weills. The result was that demonstrators supposedly being protected are also blocked "It shows their arrogance and contempt for us," Weills said.