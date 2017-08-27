A pair of weekend rallies expected to generate major counter-protests in the San Francisco Bay Area have been canceled, but the possibility of tense street confrontations remains. The Times will be tracking developments on the ground all weekend in this space. Here's what we know so far:
- Organizers have called off rallies planned at San Francisco's Crissy Field and in Berkeley
- Photos from the scene showed large crowds with signs and banners
- The expected crowds will test whether police can prevent the violent clashes recently seen in other cities.
- Some politicians, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, wanted to block a permit for the Crissy Field protest in San Francisco.
- Dog owners opposed to the event took a stand, of sorts.
After peaceful demonstrations in San Francisco, authorities hope for the same in Berkeley
|Paige St. John
University of California Berkeley blocked a planned counter demonstration at a campus park four blocks north of where the anti-Marxist rally was to have been held on Sunday.
The organizer of the rally in Martin Luther King Civic Center Park called the event off, citing safety concerns. But much like Saturday in San Francisco, counter-demonstrators are still expected to fill the streets to, as they say, send a message to white supremacists and extremist figures that they are not welcome in the Bay Area.
Overnight, concrete barricades were put up, walling off the park and emergency restrictions imposed banning not only sticks, shields and helmets but also backpacks.
"They said they put up these barriers to prevent cars," said civil rights attorney Anne Weills.
The result was that demonstrators supposedly being protected are also blocked
"It shows their arrogance and contempt for us," Weills said.
Berkeley and campus police have been supplemented by motorcycle cops from Oakland in large force.
But early-morning a large gathering of unionized government and office workers had clustered on the street across from the park, trying to figure out where to go.
Efforts to create a space by blocking a street with the truck were stymied when officers at the truck be moved. Demonstrator said they were negotiating with Berkeley city police and blocking off several streets to create a safe gathering space.