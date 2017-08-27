A pair of weekend rallies expected to generate major counter-protests in the San Francisco Bay Area have been canceled, but the possibility of tense street confrontations remains. The Times will be tracking developments on the ground all weekend in this space. Here's what we know so far:
- Organizers have called off rallies planned at San Francisco's Crissy Field and in Berkeley
- Photos from the scene showed large crowds with signs and banners
- The expected crowds will test whether police can prevent the violent clashes recently seen in other cities.
- Some politicians, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, wanted to block a permit for the Crissy Field protest in San Francisco.
- Dog owners opposed to the event took a stand, of sorts.
Berkeley Police: 'We don't want a car to be able to get through here and go rogue on us'
|James Queally
In the wake of the Charlottesville attack, authorities in Berkeley are using dump trucks to block roadways and protect demonstrators rallying against hate groups and the Trump administration Sunday morning.
More than a week ago, a man rammed a car into anti-racist protesters in Virginia, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring at least 19 others.
As a result, authorities in Berkeley used city trucks to block several roads.
At the corner of University and Oxford, police lined a parade of dump trucks to form a barricade.
"Ideally we don't want a car to be able to get through here and go rouge on us," One police officer could be heard saying.