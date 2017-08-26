Hundreds of counter-protesters, anti-fascists and members of the Democratic Socialists of America seemed to have completely overtaken the area around Alamo Square Park on Saturday, where the Patriot Prayer group was supposed to stage a news conference in place of a canceled rally at Crissy Field Beach, a few miles away.

City officials had announced earlier that Alamo Square would be closed, and barriers were erected around the park.

"This is a victory rally!" one activist told the crowd over a microphone. "This is a victory over white supremacy."

Many in attendance said they felt moved to march despite the cancellation of the rally and the news conference. They wanted to send a clear message that far-right groups, including white supremacists and Nazis, would not be tolerated in San Francisco, they said.

Kelly Schultz, a high school teacher from nearby Richmond, held a sign parodying a famous line from Quentin Tarantino's film "Inglouriouo Basterds." The movie centers on a guerilla military group hunting and murdering Nazis in occupied France during World War II.

Schultz, who said she did not condone violence, toned down the film's bloody rhetoric a bit. Her sign read, "I'm here for one thing and one thing only: educatin' Nazis."

"We thought it was important to put our bodies on the line," said Schultz, 27. "I don't really have an opinion on what they're doing, but I thought it was important to be out here against it."