A pair of weekend rallies expected to generate major counter-protests in the San Francisco Bay Area have been canceled, but the possibility of tense street confrontations remains. The Times will be tracking developments on the ground all weekend in this space. Here's what we know so far:
- Organizers have called off rallies planned at San Francisco's Crissy Field and in Berkeley
- Photos from the scene showed large crowds with signs and banners
- The expected crowds will test whether police can prevent the violent clashes recently seen in other cities.
- Some politicians, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, wanted to block a permit for the Crissy Field protest in San Francisco.
- Dog owners opposed to the event took a stand, of sorts.
Counter-protesters flood the streets around Alamo Square Park
|James Queally
Hundreds of counter-protesters, anti-fascists and members of the Democratic Socialists of America seemed to have completely overtaken the area around Alamo Square Park on Saturday, where the Patriot Prayer group was supposed to stage a news conference in place of a canceled rally at Crissy Field Beach, a few miles away.
City officials had announced earlier that Alamo Square would be closed, and barriers were erected around the park.
"This is a victory rally!" one activist told the crowd over a microphone. "This is a victory over white supremacy."
Many in attendance said they felt moved to march despite the cancellation of the rally and the news conference. They wanted to send a clear message that far-right groups, including white supremacists and Nazis, would not be tolerated in San Francisco, they said.
Kelly Schultz, a high school teacher from nearby Richmond, held a sign parodying a famous line from Quentin Tarantino's film "Inglouriouo Basterds." The movie centers on a guerilla military group hunting and murdering Nazis in occupied France during World War II.
Schultz, who said she did not condone violence, toned down the film's bloody rhetoric a bit. Her sign read, "I'm here for one thing and one thing only: educatin' Nazis."
"We thought it was important to put our bodies on the line," said Schultz, 27. "I don't really have an opinion on what they're doing, but I thought it was important to be out here against it."