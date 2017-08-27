A pair of weekend rallies expected to generate major counter-protests in the San Francisco Bay Area have been canceled, but the possibility of tense street confrontations remains. The Times will be tracking developments on the ground all weekend in this space. Here's what we know so far:
- Organizers have called off rallies planned at San Francisco's Crissy Field and in Berkeley
- Photos from the scene showed large crowds with signs and banners
- The expected crowds will test whether police can prevent the violent clashes recently seen in other cities.
- Some politicians, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, wanted to block a permit for the Crissy Field protest in San Francisco.
- Dog owners opposed to the event took a stand, of sorts.
Trump supporter: 'I'm doing my part being out here'
|Benjamin Oreskes
At Martin Luther King Park in downtown Berkeley, the news media and Trump opponents vastly out numbered the handful of Trump supporters who had come out.
Jordan Davis, 25, wore a Trump for president flag like a cape over a T-shirt depicting George Washington playing guitar and Abraham Lincoln playing drums.
Davis lives in Berkeley and thought it was important to come out and show that the president has some support in these "liberal Marxist enclaves."
That said he was disappointed more people hadn't showed up, because today had been circled on his calender for months.
"I'm doing my part being out here. I support the president's America first message."
As Davis spoke, a half a dozen Trump opponents stood on top of the fountain in the middle of the park and sang, "This little light of mine, I'm gonna let it shine."
Local authorities had released a long list of prohibited items and were searching bags before people entered the park. Several protesters were later escorted out of the park because they were either wearing goggles or other items that covered their faces.