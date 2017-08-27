A pair of weekend rallies expected to generate major counter-protests in the San Francisco Bay Area have been canceled, but the possibility of tense street confrontations remains. The Times will be tracking developments on the ground all weekend in this space. Here's what we know so far:

Organizers have called off rallies planned at San Francisco's Crissy Field and in Berkeley

Photos from the scene showed large crowds with signs and banners

The expected crowds will test whether police can prevent the violent clashes recently seen in other cities.

Some politicians, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, wanted to block a permit for the Crissy Field protest in San Francisco.

Dog owners opposed to the event took a stand, of sorts.

Sign up for our free newsletters.