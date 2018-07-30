California high speed rail performance calculations: San Francisco to Los Angeles

The California High Speed Rail Authority conducted computer simulations, know as a train performance calculator, earlier this year to show that it can meet the 2 hour 40 minute trip time between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The chart shows the train can meet the trip time by going 110 mph from San Jose to San Francisco while going through at-grade crossings and without making any stops. Those assumptions are disputed by outside experts.
The chart shows the elapsed time, train speed, throttle, braking and the elevation at various points along the route. The document was obtained by The Times under a Public Records Act request.