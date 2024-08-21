Final People Mover train cars delivered at LAX

Four train cars recently arrived at Los Angeles International Airport from Pittsburgh, completing the upcoming Automated People Mover’s total set of 44 and shifting the focus of the long-awaited project to testing, officials announced on Wednesday.

The 2.25-mile elevated train is expected to open in January 2026. Although it’s been nearly complete, disputes between the contractor and the airport over production, compensation and timeline led to lengthy delays that pushed back the goal of a 2023 launch.

This summer, Los Angeles World Airports’ board of commissioners allocated $400 million more to settle past claims and reignite progress. The decision was recently approved by the Los Angeles City Council, bringing the project’s total to $550 million.

“Receiving the final train cars for the APM signifies a major milestone for this project and our airport’s transformation,” John Ackerman, CEO of Los Angeles World Airports, said in a statement. “The APM will enhance the travel experience at LAX and set a new standard for sustainable transportation. As we move this project forward, we remain dedicated to delivering a state-of-the-art solution that reflects our commitment to our passengers, community and environment.”

The cars have fully recyclable aluminum shells and a regenerative braking system, according to LAWA.

The train is expected to run 24/7 in four car sets — two minutes apart during peak hours — that will be able to accommodate 200 passengers. LAWA expect the train to move 85 million passengers per year.

Transit experts and airport officials believe it will significantly ease traffic in the gridlocked horseshoe loop of 1 World Way by shuttling people between terminals, parking lots and a new consolidated rental car facility.

The train will offer a direct connection to the Metro, eliminating travelers’ need to board a bus. Once it’s running, the airport also plans to move its ride-hail lot, where travelers currently order taxis, Lyfts and Ubers, to a new location that will be accessible by the People Mover.

“The arrival of all the APM vehicles in Los Angeles marks the beginning of the next phase of this enormous project,” Shawn West, LINXS Constructors Board Member, said in a statement. “Our focus now shifts from the construction of the APM’s physical structures to an extensive testing process with each and every vehicle.”