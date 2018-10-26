Love those heehaws and snorts, but Death Valley aims to become a 'no-burro zone'

By the 1950s, wanton slaughter of wild burros in California’s deserts and mountains prompted the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to press for laws protecting them from trigger-happy hunters. Officials with the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in 1953 reported a shocking scene near Trona, about 240 miles northeast of Los Angeles: Over an area of 50 acres, they found 50 burro carcasses. Few had bullet holes in their heads, indicating that many had been wounded and left to die.