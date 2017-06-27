Three lessons to consider before California's next drought hits

The last drought’s behind us, which means the next one’s on the way.

With summer here to remind Californians what it’s like to be hot and thirsty we fired three big questions at Bettina Boxall, the Los Angeles Times’ most experienced water reporter.

She answers in these short videos.

So Bettina, were concerns about California’s drought overblown?

Was the drought overblown? Bettina answers: "Well...." (Video by Robert Meeks / Los Angeles Times)

Who were the drought’s biggest losers and winners?

Who were the drought's biggest winners and losers? Bettina answers: "And the losers were...." (Video by Robert Meeks / Los Angeles Times)

Can we go back to watering our driveways now?

Can we go back to watering our driveways? Bettina answers: "Are you out of your...." (Video by Robert Meeks / Los Angeles Times)

Support our journalism Already a subscriber? Thank you for your support. If you are not, please consider subscribing today. Get full access to our signature journalism for just 99 cents for the first four weeks.

bettina.boxall@latimes.com

Twitter: @boxall