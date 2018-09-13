Two years ago, California and the federal government were close partners in the battle against climate change.
Today, the state is at the center of a more fractured coalition.
But will those actions be enough to give the world a fighting chance against climate change when the U.S. government is sitting it out?
“What happens in Washington still matters, of course, and we need to vote out of office those who refuse to recognize reality. But the American people are not waiting on Washington to take action because the benefits are clear: Businesses are saving money by investing in clean energy and efficiency upgrades. Technology companies are making money by driving down the cost of wind and solar,” Gov. Jerry Brown and Michael Bloomberg. Los Angeles Times
“It’s a bit like a game show,” said summit communications director Nick Nuttall. “It’s going to be loads of Hollywood style announcements.” Associated Press
“Climate change is too important for us not to act,” San Francisco Mayor Taylor Breed. “We’re already seeing the impacts of global warming here in California and all over our planet.” San Francisco Chronicle
You can watch highlights of Day One of the climate change summit here.
This video is from Cities4Climate and focuses on more sustainable cities.
San Francisco is hosting a worldwide collection of states, cities and regional governments that have pledged to do their part to help meet the goals set in the landmark 2015 Paris agreement on climate change despite opposition from the White House. There are 222 governments in the coalition, which its leader says covers more than 43% of the global economy and 1.3 billion people. The attendees Wednesday included 72 premiers, governors and other senior leaders.
Even as California forged its own path for years to battle global warming, pressing forward whether Washington agreed or not, skeptics have persistently scolded that it is just a state — it can’t set policy for the nation, much less the world.
If California ever had a moment to prove them wrong, it is now. At the international climate summit Gov. Jerry Brown will kick off Wednesday in San Francisco, the state is playing a role none ever has, pushing the rest of the country to join other nations in enforcing a landmark agreement on climate change that President Trump has quit.
The political leaders arriving from around the world for Gov. Jerry Brown’s climate action summit this week will grapple with a lot of urgent deadlines to drive down emissions, but one date is especially exasperating.
It is 2035 — the year advocates aim to kill off production of gasoline- and diesel-powered vehicles.
Keeping global warming to levels society can tolerate could hinge on meeting that target. But even clean-technology capital California has no clear path for getting there.
As Gov. Jerry Brown’s ambitious climate summit got underway Wednesday in San Francisco, dozens of political leaders from around the world gathered to step up efforts to cut carbon emissions linked to global warming.
