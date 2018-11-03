Scandal, demographics and political machinations affect the race to fill Darrell Issa's House seat

Harkey, who grew up in Orange County and has an economics degree from UC Irvine, touts her early career as a banker. She began her political run on the Dana Point City Council and has served nearly four years on the state Board of Equalization after six years in the Assembly. Her positions embrace the mainline Republican agenda: She agrees with extending walls along the Mexican border and advocates for tax cuts. She has championed the ballot measure to reverse the gas tax increase. She supports gun ownership and has said that whether she would support arming teachers would depend on the location of the school.