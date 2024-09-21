About 50 juveniles ransack 7-Eleven in L.A., latest in string of robberies targeting the chain

The exterior of a 7-Eleven convenience store is seen on Aug. 20 in Los Angeles.

A group of about 50 juveniles on bikes ransacked a 7-Eleven in Pico-Robertson on Friday evening, the latest in a string of recent robberies targeting the convenience chain, authorities said.

The group of juveniles, estimated to be between ages 12 and 15, entered the store at 8500 W. Olympic Blvd. around 7:25 p.m. and stole many items, according to a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson. Most of the juveniles had fled the scene by the time officers arrived, he said.

It is not yet known how much merchandise was stolen or damage was caused.

The same store was targeted — also reportedly by a group of around 50 teens on bikes — on Aug. 9, according to Fox 11 Los Angeles.

A week later, a group of young men on bikes robbed two convenience stores, reported to be 7-Elevens, in Hollywood. And on Aug. 24, a similar ransacking unfolded at a 7-Eleven in San Pedro.

The San Pedro raid prompted L.A. City Councilmember Tim McOsker to call for increased LAPD staffing to help prevent similar robberies.

“This isn’t just about property damage or items stolen — it is also about a victim, an employee, fearing for their safety, and a neighborhood that is both in fear and now without a convenience store on the corner,” McOsker said at the time. “It’s deeply disturbing to me that incidents like these are becoming more common.”