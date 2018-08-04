Ocean lifeguards swim, paddle and row through the night as part of annual competition

Los Angeles County lifeguards were among those demonstrating their skills in Hermosa Beach on Friday night as part of a competition that has been held every year since 1936.

Much of the contest, part of the four-day International Surf Festival in the South Bay, is held at night so lifeguards can be on duty during the day, and hundreds of spectators lined Hermosa Beach Pier after the sun set to watch the lifeguards in a variety of events.

The main event is known as the Judge Irvin Taplin Medley Relay and is among the most prestigious ocean lifeguard events in the country.

A lifeguard prepares to enter the water. Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times

A lifeguard jumps into the water from Hermosa Beach Pier as part of a rescue demonstration. Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times

Competitors take off from the starting line for the lifeguard run relay. Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times

Competitors sprint to the water with paddle boards. Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times

A team carries their two-person dory back to the beach. Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times

A dory team is thrown by a wave during the competition. Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times

A lifeguard rests between events. Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times

A lifeguard competes in the Dick Fitzgerald Beach Run. Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times

A competitor runs out of the water during a relay race. Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times

Spectators line Hermosa Beach Pier to watch the competition. Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times