Ocean lifeguards swim, paddle and row through the night as part of annual competition

Los Angeles County lifeguards were among those demonstrating their skills in Hermosa Beach on Friday night as part of a competition that has been held every year since 1936.
Much of the contest, part of the four-day International Surf Festival in the South Bay, is held at night so lifeguards can be on duty during the day, and hundreds of spectators lined Hermosa Beach Pier after the sun set to watch the lifeguards in a variety of events.
The main event is known as the Judge Irvin Taplin Medley Relay and is among the most prestigious ocean lifeguard events in the country.