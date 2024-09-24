California House Democrats seek to tie Trump to conservatives’ controversial Project 2025

Comedian and actor Kenan Thompson holds a giant copy of the Heritage Foundation’s Project 2025 during the Democratic National Convention on Aug. 21 in Chicago.

California House Democrats — seeking to connect former President Trump to the ultra-conservative policy blueprint Project 2025 — will hold a public hearing Tuesday to lay out “its devastating impact on hardworking American taxpayers.”

Rep. Jared Huffman (D-San Rafael) founded the Stop Project 2025 Task Force in June, designating it a “central hub” for preempting what members see as a “right-wing plot to undermine democracy.”

Democrats see bringing attention to Project 2025 as a winning election strategy. Numerous polls have shown that the detailed plan is unpopular among a majority of voters.

House Republicans in recent weeks have pursued their own campaign strategy, hosting hearings and official events about the border crisis and illegal immigration in hopes of appealing to frustrated voters.

Trump has sought to distance himself from Project 2025. He’s claimed he doesn’t know what it’s about or who is behind it, though it was drafted in part by his former advisors. His campaign has its own policy platform, called Agenda47.

Project 2025 was spearheaded by the Heritage Foundation, a right-wing think tank, with input from former Trump administration advisors. Among the proposals are disbanding the Department of Education, slashing climate protections and deploying the military to the southern border.

The hearing Tuesday is scheduled to feature testimony from “everyday Americans” and explore the impact of proposals to criminalize abortion nationwide, increase taxes and reduce Social Security and Medicare benefits.

Other members of the task force include Reps. Ted Lieu (D-Torrance), Congressional Hispanic Caucus Chair Nanette Barragán (D-San Pedro) and Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus Chair Judy Chu (D-Monterey Park).