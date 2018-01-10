Watch as Oprah trudges through shin-deep mud after powerful rainstorm pummels her neighborhood

Oprah Winfrey offered prayers Tuesday to her neighbors in Santa Barbara affected by a powerful rainstorm that sent mud and debris flowing through neighborhoods recently under siege by wildfire.

In an Instagram post, the media mogul said she woke up to a blazing gas fire and then found shin-deep mud in her backyard.

The post included video of her trudging through the debris, before she pans up to show that the “house in the back is gone.”

“What a day! Praying for our community again in Santa Barbara,” she wrote. “Helicopters rescuing my neighbors. Looking for missing persons. 13 lives lost.”

Winfrey made headlines recently after delivering an inspiring speech at the Golden Globes that led many to speculate about a possible 2020 presidential run.

