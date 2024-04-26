Advertisement
California

Accomplice in shooting death of 6-year-old Aidan Leos pleads guilty, sentenced to time served

A photo of Wynne Lee.
Wynne Lee, the driver in the shooting death of 6-year-old Aiden Leos on the 55 Freeway in Orange County, pleaded guilty to related charges in court on April 26.
(Orange County District Attorney’s Office)
By Andrew J. CampaStaff Writer 
Share

The Costa Mesa woman driving the car involved in the road-rage shooting that killed 6-year-old Aidan Leos pleaded guilty Friday morning to being an accessory to the boy’s killing.

She won’t spend any time in prison, however.

Wynne Lee, 26, was driving on an Orange County freeway on the morning of May 26, 2021, when her then-boyfriend, Marcus Eriz, fired a single shot into a car driven by Aidan’s mother, Joanna Cloonan, who was taking the boy to kindergarten. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

On Friday, Lee pleaded guilty in a Santa Ana courthouse to one felony count of accessory after the fact and one misdemeanor count of having a concealed firearm in the vehicle. Superior Court Judge Richard King gave her the maximum sentence: three years behind bars for the felony, one year for the misdemeanor.

Advertisement

She won’t be incarcerated, however, because she had already spent nearly three years on court-ordered home confinement and GPS monitoring. She was initially arrested along with Eriz, 27, on June 6.

By the state’s count, that gave her more than five and a half years in credit for time served, essentially fulfilling her sentence.

Lee’s sentencing left the Orange County District Attorney seething.

Marcus Eriz, right, the gunman who shot and killed 6-year-old Aiden Leos during a road rage confrontation on the 55 freeway in Orange in 2021, sits in Orange County Superior Court prior to Judge Richard M. King sentencing him to 40 years to life in state prison, in Santa Ana on Friday, April 12, 2024. (Mark Rightmire, Orange County Register/Pool)

California

Man who killed 6-year-old in freeway shooting gets 40 years to life

A judge sentences Marcus Eriz to 40 years to life in prison for firing into a car on the 55 Freeway, killing 6-year-old Aiden Leos, in 2021.

April 12, 2024

“Her behavior is despicable and I, along with our entire Orange County community, am outraged that the state Legislature continues to water down our laws to give criminals charged with egregious crimes break after break,” Dist. Atty. Todd Spitzer said in a statement.

Spitzer was referring to 2011 Assembly Bill 109, which allows some offenders to serve time in a home detention program instead of jail or prison.

Spitzer said that time earned in home confinement rather than in a jail was “disgraceful.”

The fatal encounter began as Lee was driving north in her Volkswagen sedan on the 55 Freeway near Chapman Avenue around 8 a.m. She and Eriz were heading to work, according to court testimony.

Cloonan was driving her Chevrolet in the same direction with her son strapped into a booster seat behind her. Cloonan said that Lee cut her off and then flashed a peace sign at her, which she interpreted as a sarcastic gesture.

Advertisement
SANTA ANA CA JANUARY 18, 2024 - Marcus Anthony Eriz, right, with public defender Randall Bethune during the opening statements on Jan. 18, 2024, in Eriz's trial for the killing a 6-year-old Aiden Leos in a road-rage incident on the 55 Freeway in May 2021. Eriz is accused of fatally shooting Aiden Leos on May 21, 2021 as his mom drove him to kindergarten. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

California

‘I just grabbed my gun for some reason’: Trial opens in freeway shooting death of 6-year-old

The prosecutor called the shooting a ‘callous and total disregard for human life.’ Marcus Anthony Eriz’s defense attorney called it ‘a momentary lapse of reason.’

Jan. 18, 2024

That’s when Cloonan followed Lee for a short distance, changed lanes to pass her and flashed her the middle finger.

As the Chevy pulled away, Cloonan heard a sound that made her think she’d hit a rock until her son cried out in pain. She pulled over to the side of the freeway and called for help. Within an hour, her son was pronounced dead at Children’s Hospital of Orange County.

Eriz fired a single bullet from his Glock 17, which he said in court he carried because “people have been acting crazy around the freeway.”

The shot traveled through the Chevy’s trunk and child seat and through the 6-year-old’s liver, lung and heart, according to court testimony.

Eriz, 27, was found guilty on Jan. 25 of one felony count of second-degree murder and one felony count of shooting into an occupied vehicle. There were also two felony enhancements stemming from his use of a firearm to cause great bodily injury and death. Eriz was sentenced April 12 to 40 years to life in prison.

A motorist nearby snapped a blurry photo of Lee’s Volkswagen, which led to a 16-day hunt by authorities for the vehicle.

Advertisement
SANTA ANA, CA - JANUARY 18: Senior deputy public defender Randall Bethune, left, and Marcus Anthony Eriz, a Costa Mesa man accused of killing a 6-year-old Aiden Leos in a road-rage, at the start of the trial in Dept. 45 Central Courthouse on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024 in Santa Ana, CA. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

California

Costa Mesa man convicted of murder in freeway shooting of 6-year-old

Orange County jury finds Marcus Eriz guilty of second-degree murder three years after he fired into a car on the 55 Freeway, killing a 6-year-old boy.

Jan. 25, 2024

Eriz eventually parked Lee’s car at a family friend’s home and they began using Eriz’s truck to drive to work.

Spitzer accused Lee of duplicity.

“A 6-year-old little boy is dead, and instead of coming forward while the rest of Southern California was desperately searching for his killer, she helped the murderer hide critical evidence and then continued to live her life like nothing ever happened,” he said.

A call to Lee’s public defender was not immediately returned.

One case is still outstanding regarding Aidan Leos.

Joey Leos, the boy’s father, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Lee, Eriz, Cloonan and his mother-in-law, Carla Lacy.

The next scheduled court day for the lawsuit is June 25.

More to Read

CaliforniaOrange CountyBreaking News
Andrew J. Campa

Andrew J. Campa is a member of the Fast Break team at the Los Angeles Times, having previously covered the Eastside and San Gabriel Valley. Before, he worked at several medium and small daily newspapers and has covered education, sports and general news. He’s a proud University of Alabama (#RollTide), Cal State Fullerton and Pasadena City College alumnus.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement