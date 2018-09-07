'Crazy Rich Asians' didn't tell all of our stories, but Asian Americans found a way to relate

My favorite Asian American art all has this quality, a kind of fractal resonance or truth that holds up from many angles. Our identity is made of these fractal truths. We don’t need to find commonalities that apply to all of us because there probably aren’t any. Nor do we need to watch movies that contain all of our experiences because no film could do that. But if we learn one another’s histories and backgrounds, we can find ways to relate — even to a film about Asia’s 1%.