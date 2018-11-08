The Newbury Park home of nightclub shooter Ian David Long is cordoned off by red tape. (Robyn Beck / AFP/Getty Images)

A former roommate of the man suspected of entering a crowded nightclub Wednesday night and killing a Ventura County Sheriff’s Sergeant and at least 12 others before killing himself described the gunman as quiet and reclusive.

Blake Winnett said he lived with Ian Long, 28, for about two years after they met in 2013. The two were roommates in Simi Valley first and then in Reseda while Long studied at Cal State Northridge.

“He wasn’t outgoing or talkative,” Winnett, a set builder, said. “He kept to himself, always had his earbuds in. He went to the gym, went to class, or rode his motorcycle."