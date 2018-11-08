The body of Ventura County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus will be escorted from the hospital to the medical examiner’s office in Ventura.
Helus was one of the first law enforcement officers to arrive at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks shortly after reports of a shooting at 11:20 p.m. He ran through the front door and was shot multiple times.
The procession will depart from Los Robles Regional Medical Center at 10 a.m., starting on West Janns Road. Then it will make a left on Lynn Road and get on Highway 101 heading north. The procession will exit on Mills Road and head toward the medical examiner’s office.
Right before Ventura County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus rushed into the Borderline Bar & Grill on Wednesday night to respond to reports of a mass shooting, he called his wife.
A witness said early Thursday that the gunman in the Thousand Oaks shooting was dressed in black when he entered the Borderline Bar & Grill around 11:20 p.m.
Adam Housley arrived at the Los Robles Regional Medical Center around 3:30 a.m. searching for his niece. A guard didn’t let him through, saying it was on lockdown.
His niece, 18-year-old Pepperdine freshman Alaina Housley, had been at the bar with several friends. Her Apple Watch and iPhone still showed her location on the dance floor.
“My gut is saying she’s inside the bar, dead,” he said. “I’m hoping I’m wrong.”
President Trump said on Twitter that he has “been fully briefed on the terrible shooting in California. Law Enforcement and First Responders, together with the FBI, are on scene. 13 people, at this time, have been reported dead. Likewise, the shooter is dead, along with the first police officer to enter the bar....”
Holden Harrah, 21, said he was on the side of the stage. He said he looked over at the front door and saw a bearded man walk in wearing a black hat, glasses and black shirt.
“He just pulled out a gun and shot my friend that was working the front desk,” he said. The first couple shots, he said, his voice wavering, was the girl he knew.
Immediately, everyone dropped to the floor. Harrah got access to the side door and ran out.
Families who haven’t been able to reach their loved ones were invited to the Thousand Oaks Teen Center, where sheriff’s deputies were collecting information about people unaccounted for. Reporters were not allowed inside.
Shortly after 3 a.m., a family was speaking with three sheriff’s deputies outside the center, saying they heard secondhand that their loved one had been shot. They were invited inside.
Several minutes later, another group in sweats and pajamas walked in.
“It’s a horrific incident. It’s part of the horrors that are happening in our country and everywhere, and I think it’s impossible to put any logic or sense to the senseless.”
- Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean on #Borderline shooting
At a grim news conference, Dean announced the gunman in Thousand Oaks had killed 12 people, including a sheriff’s official who raced into the Borderline bar to help.
Mike Millar, 25, of Thousand Oaks was driving home from a Pistol Annies concert with a friend when both their phones started ringing nonstop.
Friends were calling to make sure they were OK. They turned on their police scanners to find out what was happening.
At least three of their friends were in the Borderline Bar & Grill during the shooting — two off-duty police officers who escaped through a broken back window, and one woman who was shot.