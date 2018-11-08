Carl Edgar, a 24-year-old Tarzana resident, said he had about 20 friends inside the bar, where he’s a regular. He said the bar is popular on Wednesday nights with students from Moorpark College but he wasn’t there tonight.
He heard about the incident on Snapchat and immediately texted friends who were there.
“Call me,” his friend replied.
The mass shooting occurred at the Borderline Bar & Grill, a well-known institution in Thousand Oaks that bills itself as “Ventura County's Largest Country Dance Hall & Live.”
When the gunman opened fire at 11:20 p.m., the bar was filled with hundreds of college students who were on hand for a regular Wednesday night event that included free dance lessons.
Students from several local colleges include Pepperdine and Cal Lutheran were reported there when the incident occurred.