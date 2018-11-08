Holden Harrah, 21, said he was on the side of the stage. He said he looked over at the front door and saw a man walk in wearing a black hat, glasses, black shirt and had a beard.
“He just pulled out a gun and shot my friend that was working the front desk,” he said. The first couple shots, he said, his voice wavering, was the girl he knew.
Immediately, everyone dropped to the floor. He got access to the side door and ran out.
Families who haven’t been able to reach their loved ones were invited to the Thousand Oaks Teen Center, where sheriff’s deputies were collecting information about people unaccounted for. Reporters were not allowed inside.
Shortly after 3 a.m., a family was speaking with three sheriff’s deputies outside the center, saying they heard second hand that their loved one had been shot. They were then invited inside.
Several minutes later, another group in sweats and pajamas walked in.
“It’s a horrific incident. It’s part of the horrors that are happening in our country and everywhere, and I think it’s impossible to put any logic or sense to the senseless.”
- Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean on #Borderline shooting
At a grim press conference, Dean announced the gunman in Thousand Oaks killed 12 people, including a sheriff’s officials who raced into the Borderline bar to help.
Mike Millar, 25, of Thousand Oaks, was driving home from a Pistol Annies concert with a friend when both their phones started ringing nonstop.
Friends were calling to make sure they were okay. They turned on their police scanners to find out what was happening.
At least three of their friends were inside during the shooting — two off duty police officers who escaped through a broken back window, and one woman who was shot.
On a busy night there could be a few hundred people inside.
The Ventura County Fire Department said a family hotline number has been established: (805) 465-6650.
Matthew Wennerstrom, 20, was talking with his friends when he heard the shots. All he saw was a tall, dark figure with a handgun and he knew what was going on. He pulled as many people as he could underneath a pool table.
He described a lot of panic--a lot of people trying to call cell phones.
“He started to reload. That’s when I got people out of there and I didn’t look back,” he said.
Amanda Muñoz, 27, said her sister, Lindsey Scheivert, 26, was at the bar — as she is most Wednesdays — when the shots rang out.
Muñoz and her husband woke to the news in a panic.
“That was the worst part: they weren’t saying where the shooter was,” she said. “Of course you think the worst things possible.”