Erika Sigman was at the Borderline with a handful of other friends to celebrate a birthday when the gunshots cracked through the bar.

She and her friends immediately dropped to the floor, hiding beneath their bar stools. A friend warned her of what seemed to be a smoke bomb that was about to go off.

Before a second round of gunfire, the Cal State Channel Islands student ran through the front door of the bar, down the parking lot and to her car. She hid behind cars with strangers.