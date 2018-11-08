Advertisement
  • live updates

Live updates: At least 12 killed in Thousand Oaks shooting; gunman is reported dead

At least a dozen people are dead after a gunman opened fire inside a crowded Thousand Oaks bar late Wednesday night. The gunman burst into the bar around 11:20 p.m., cloaked in all black as he threw smoke bombs and began shooting at targets as young as 18.

Here’s what we know so far:

  • Hundreds of people were inside the bar at the time of the shooting, but officials could not comment on the extent of injuries.
  • A sheriff’s department sergeant was shot several times and died at a hospital.
  • The gunman is believed to be among the dead.
15 posts
Advertisement