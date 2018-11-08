In a statement posted to the school’s emergency information website, Pepperdine University confirmed that 16 students were at the Borderline Bar & Grill during the mass shooting Wednesday night that left a Ventura County Sheriff’s Sergeant and at least 11 others dead.
Two students were treated and released from a hospital and one student “remains unaccounted for,” according to information posted online.
“We continue to pray for the victims and their families, and all of us at Pepperdine are committed to assisting our community through this tragedy in every way possible,” according to the statement.
Donate blood
• The American Red Cross urges potential donors to visit www.redcrossblood.org to find a donation location in their area.
• La Reina High School at 106 W. Janss Road had a preplanned blood drive Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. But because the drive was not equipped to handle a surge in donors after the shooting, Tony Guevara, the head of the school, asked interested donors to sign up at vitalent.org or call (877) 25-VITAL as their first step.
Donate money
• Thousand Oaks Mayor Andrew Fox said people wishing to donate money can contact the Ventura County Community Foundation at vccf.org.
Get counseling
The last thing Jason Coffman told his son was that he loved him.
Coffman on Thursday morning identified Cody Coffman, 22, as a victim of the shooting the night before at the Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks.
“I cannot believe that it’s happened in my family,” the tearful father told a crowd of reporters. “I don't know how to console or what to say to the other people who are going to go through the same thing as I am. I am so sorry for them. I am speechless and heartbroken.”
The United States is, by a long shot, the global leader in mass shootings, claiming just 5% of the global population but an outsized share -- 31% -- of the world's mass shooters since 1966, a new study finds.
• There will be a community vigil at Thousand Oaks City Hall, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., at 6 p.m.
• Pepperdine University will host a prayer service for the campus community at noon.
• Members of the California Lutheran University community are welcome to gather in Samuelson Chapel to talk, pray and write messages of support.
The Rams issued a statement and several players posted to social media Thursday in reaction to the mass shooting at a Thousand Oaks country-music-themed venue located about four miles from the team’s practice facility at Cal Lutheran University.
A dozen people were killed late Wednesday when a gunman opened fire in a Thousand Oaks bar packed with college students. The gunman, identified by law enforcement as 28-year-old Ian David Long of Newbury Park, burst into Borderline Bar & Grill around 11:20 p.m. Witnesses said he was dressed in black as he threw smoke bombs and began shooting.
