Amanda Muñoz, 27, said her sister, Lindsey Scheivert, 26, was at the bar — as she is most Wednesdays — when the shots rang out.
Muñoz and her husband woke to the news in a panic.
“That was the worst part: they weren’t saying where the shooter was,” she said. “Of course you think the worst things possible.”
The Borderline Bar & Grill is located in an office park off the 101 Freeway in Thousand Oaks. Each Wednesday it hosts a "College Country Night," according to its online calendar. The event, open to students 18 and older, was scheduled to take place this evening.
The bar has been in business for more than 20 years and bills itself as Ventura County's Largest Country Dance Hall & Live Music.
Summer Helmuth and Kayla Simmons walked out of the bar wrapped together in a pink blanket, weeping.
They saw a friend who had been waiting outside for word, and the three of them embraced.
Helmuth and Simmons were on the dance floor, line dancing, when they heard the gunfire.
Erika Sigman was at the Borderline with a handful of other friends to celebrate a birthday when the gunshots cracked through the bar.
She and her friends immediately dropped to the floor, hiding beneath their bar stools. A friend warned her of what seemed to be a smoke bomb that was about to go off.
Before a second round of gunfire, the Cal State Channel Islands student ran through the front door of the bar, down the parking lot and to her car. She hid behind cars with strangers.
At least 11 people were wounded Wednesday night in a mass shooting at a Thousand Oaks bar, including multiple fatalities, Ventura County Sheriff’s authorities said.
Ventura County Sheriff’s Capt. Garo Kuredjian said hundreds of people were inside the bar at the time of the shooting. The number of people injured is likely to rise, he said, as many victims transported themselves to area hospitals and emergency rooms with injuries.
Authorities said the suspect is down and no longer an active threat, but provided no additional details about his condition.
Friends and family converged as the Borderline Bar in Thousand Oaks anxiously to learn the fate of the hundreds of people who were inside when a gunman opened fire.
Carl Edgar, a 24 year old Tarzana resident, said he had about 20 friends inside the bar, where he’s a regular. He said the bar is popular on Wednesday nights with students from Moorpark College but he wasn’t there tonight.
He heard about the incident on Snapchat and immediately texted friends who were there.
“Call me,” his friend replied.
When he did, she said she had escaped the bar and was hiding behind a gas station. He told her to stay calm.
When the gunman opened fire at 11:20 p.m., the bar was filled with hundreds of college students who were on hand for a regular Wednesday night event that included free dance lessons.
Students from several local colleges include Pepperdine and Cal Lutheran were reported there when the incident occurred.