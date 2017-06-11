L.A. Now
Follow our live coverage of the L.A. Pride #ResistMarch
Tens of thousands of people are taking to the streets today in Hollywood and West Hollywood in a human rights march that replaces the iconic L.A. Pride parade.

Inspired by the massive women's marches that took place the day after President Trump's inauguration, this year's parade can best be described as a symbol of the Trump era — a protest march, complete with a hashtag in its name: the #ResistMarch.

    You are me and I am you. And we are one. We are here today to send a message loud and clear…. We resist homophobia, we resist racism, we resist poverty, anti-Semitism. And we resist hatred toward Muslims and all religions.

    U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles)

