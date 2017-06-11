Nina Firooz, 31, an LGBTQ therapist who lives in Granada Hills, and her roommate, Cher Heath, a 30-year-old attorney, stood on Hollywood Boulevard early Sunday wearing black T-shirts with the words "Jesus Resisted" in rainbow hues. They were at the #ResistMarch with their North Hollywood church, InVision Church. Coming to the march, they said, was in essence their Sunday service.

Firooz said she's frustrated by the rhetoric of the Trump administration and worries about her rights, the rights of the LGBTQ community and those of others being rolled back. It's been a long, emotional six months for her, she said. Her parents are from Iran, and she has worried for them too.

"I am a queer Iranian woman in the Trump era," Firooz said. "It's not a partisan issue for me. It's how Trump treats people."

She said Sunday's march is for anyone who wants to stand up for human rights.

"It feels like a covering, the rainbow flag. It's for everyone."