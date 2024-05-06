Dozens detained at UCLA early Monday following protests and violence over Gaza war

Dozens of people were detained early Monday inside a parking structure at UCLA after police officers requested identification from them, related to a possible curfew violation, according to sources and video from the scene.

An unidentified police officer told some reporters and observers that the group was detained for delaying an investigation when asked for ID to look into a possible curfew violation, according to a video posted on social media platform X from a KNX News reporter. Video from the scene showed multiple people’s hands zip-tied and sitting up against a wall.

It wasn’t immediately clear exactly how many people were detained and if they would face citations or arrests, but it appears there is a longstanding curfew for “non-affiliates” entering or remaining on university property between midnight and 6 a.m., according to University of California regulations. Non-affiliates are described in the policy as someone who is not “a student, officer, official volunteer, employee, Regent, or emeritus of the University of California or a member of a household authorized to reside in University Property.”

Advertisement

UCLA and its police department did not immediately respond to questions about the situation Monday, or about a possible curfew.

However, a Bruin Alert issued just before 9 a.m. Monday said “classes and work in Moore Hall will be remote today due to ongoing disruptions.”

“Law enforcement is stationed around campus to help promote safety. Student Affairs has staff on campus to support our students,” the alert said.

On Sunday, UCLA notified the campus community that normal classes and other operations would resume, days after police took hours to quell attacks on a pro-Palestinian encampment and then violent standoff between the camp and police, ending with almost 200 arrested and the camp torn down.

Moore Hall is not far from the parking structure where dozens were detained.

The tense scene was among many incidents that have taken place on campuses across the country in the last few weeks as students protest the ongoing war in Gaza.

California UCLA struggles to recover after 200 arrested, pro-Palestinian camp torn down Less than 24 hours after a violent attack on a pro-Palestinian camp at UCLA, officers pulled apart barricades as they tore down the encampment and made arrests.

According to a source not authorized to comment publicly, the incident involved about 30 people who were detained for allegedly violating the non-affiliates curfew and refusing to leave.

Advertisement

The source said UCLA was “now prepared” to maintain a safe campus environment after the recent violence on campus under UCLA Police Chief John Thomas, who was accused of failing to secure enough police to handle a violent attack on a pro-Palestinian encampment last week until three hours after the melee began. Thomas, in an interview late Friday night, said he did “everything I could” to safeguard the community in a week of strife that left UCLA reeling.

UCLA Chancellor Gene Block announced Sunday that a new Office of Campus Safety, headed by former Sacramento Police Chief Rick Braziel, will oversee the police department and Office of Emergency Management. Previously, those operations were overseen by Administrative Vice Chancellor Michael Beck. Braziel, who has reviewed police responses in high-profile cases across the country, will report directly to Block. The new office will solely focus on campus safety.