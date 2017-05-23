Streaming TV: In the May 21 Business section, a chart with an article about streaming TV services said that DirecTV does not offer original content. It does feature original scripted programming.

Chris Cornell: In the May 20 Calendar section, an article about the death of Soundgarden singer Chris Cornell identified the drug Ativan as a painkiller. It is in the family of medications used to treat anxiety.

