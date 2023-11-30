Disability studies: In the Nov. 27 Section A, an article about UCLA’s new disability studies major said Cal State Northridge’s disability studies minor is housed in the department of special education. It is an interdisciplinary minor in the College of Humanities.

Disney: In the Nov. 29 Calendar section, an article about a Walt Disney Co. town hall for staff identified a company executive as Dana Waldman. Her last name is Walden.

