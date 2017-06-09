Mall makeover: In the June 8 Business section, an article about the Bloc mall in downtown Los Angeles said that a Starbucks Craft Bar would be opening and might sell beer and wine. In fact, the business is called a Starbucks cafe or store and will not serve beer or wine.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact Deirdre Edgar, readers’ representative, by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000, by fax at (213) 237-3535 or by mail at 202 W. 1st St., Los Angeles, CA 90012. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.