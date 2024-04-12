Advertisement
Los Angeles Times News Quiz this week: Museum walls, water use and Intuit Dome’s opener

Photo illustration with square close-up crops of lead images from ten L.A. Times stories
This week we’re asking about those pesky surcharges, which “lodge” is likely to leave us and the 50 best Hollywood books of all time.
(Times staff and wire photos)
By Adam Tschorn
By Adam Tschorn
Los Angeles Times ExclusiveFollow
Welcome to the Los Angeles Times News Quiz. I’m Adam Tschorn, senior features writer, former game show question-and-answer man and your weekly quizmaster.

Each Friday, I serve up 10 handcrafted, California-focused, multiple-choice questions based on stories that appeared in The Times (in print or online) over the previous seven days. This week, we’re taking a look at stories about Easter heists, opening acts, running mates, diverted water and an AI-powered app that sounds like something out of the Onion.

All you need to do is keep up on the news of the week and answer these questions correctly.

Before we get to this week’s quiz, I wanted to share the results of the Los Angeles Times News Quiz live event at Molly Malone’s Irish Pub on April 10. During a speed round of 20 five-point questions — 10 about the venerable Fairfax District bar from The Times archives and another 10 riffed from the week’s news — seven teams competed for glory (and a few goodies from the Shop L.A. Times store.

A team calling themselves Dion is back baby! won top honors on a tie-breaker question. Next up is a behind-the-scenes peek at the News Quiz — and some more live game play — at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on April 20.

Are you ready to have some fun? I am. Let’s get started.

If last week’s news is still top of mind, why not try your luck with the previous News Quiz, which covered Times stories published from April 5 through 11?

Adam Tschorn

Senior features writer Adam Tschorn is a former small-town newspaper editor, game-show question-and-answer man and fashion scribe who joined the Los Angeles Times in 2007. He currently covers a wide range of pop-culture topics with a focus on cannabis culture. Holding a B.A. in philosophy and an M.A. in journalism, he feels perfectly suited to looking at things, asking “why?” and writing down the answers.

