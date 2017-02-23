Whittier suspect: In the Feb. 22 Section A, an article about the killing of a Whittier police officer said that the suspect, Michael Christopher Mejia, was also suspected of fatally gunning down his cousin, Ray Torres. The cousin’s name was Roy, not Ray.

