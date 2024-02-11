Two killed, one critically injured in Whittier shooting, police say

Officers responded to reports of shots fired about 1 a.m. near the intersection of Lambert Road and Painter Avenue in Whittier. Police said there was no danger to the public.

Two people were killed and another critically injured in a shooting early Sunday in Whittier, police said.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired about 1 a.m. near the intersection of Lambert Road and Painter Avenue, police said. The busy commercial intersection is surrounded by gas stations, fast food restaurants and auto repair yards.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in critical condition, authorities said.

A short time later they found two other shooting victims in a travel trailer parked in the lot of an auto repair shop nearby, police said. Both men were declared dead at the scene, according to a Facebook post from the Whittier Police Department.

The wounded man was treated at the scene before being moved to a trauma center, police said. He remains hospitalized.

“Detectives are still on scene,” said Whittier Police spokesperson Emily Armstrong. “It’s a very active investigation.”

The victims and the shooter appear to have known each other, but the department is not releasing the names of the victims, the suspected shooter, or any details of their relationship as the investigation continues, Armstrong said.

“This seems like an isolated incident,” Armstrong said, adding that there is no “danger to the public at this time.”