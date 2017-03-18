Immigrant arrest: In the March 16 California section, an article about a DACA recipient’s arrest on suspicion of immigrant smuggling said that Jesus Arreola Robles thought he was picking up an Uber passenger. He thought he was picking up an off-the-books passenger. Also, a photo caption referred to Arreola Robles as a driver for Uber and Lyft. He no longer drives for either company.

Oregon marijuana: In the March 18 Section A, an article about marijuana shops in Huntington, Ore., said that Steven Meland, co-owner of the shop Hotbox Farms, was the only marijuana seller in town until a shop called 420ville opened last year. 420ville opened before Hotbox Farms.

