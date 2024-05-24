Advertisement
Opinion

Column: Bring on the cannabis cafes, California. Our nation needs them

A smoke-filled cafe
Patrons smoke at Original Cannabis Cafe in West Hollywood. A nonsensical law bars dispensaries from selling food, but a California bill aims to change that.
(Richard Vogel / Associated Press)
By LZ GrandersonColumnist 
Share

More Americans now consume marijuana on a daily basis than drink alcohol every day, according to a recent study.

That’s welcome news for an industry that has been unfairly demonized by opportunistic politicians since the days of Nixon. The findings — based on data gathered between 1979 and 2022— are consistent with the wave of decriminalization under state laws, notably with California’s Proposition 215 back in 1996.

Stipple-style portrait illustration of LZ Granderson

Opinion Columnist

LZ Granderson

LZ Granderson writes about culture, politics, sports and navigating life in America.

Read more from LZ Granderson

After the election that year, a law professor at Loyola was quoted in the Los Angeles Times as saying “this may be the baby boomers taking control.”

Advertisement

It wasn’t the boomers prevailing, but pragmatism.

MT. SHASTA VISTA, CA - October 13 2021: Siskiyou County marijuana task force clears greenhouses as the serves a search warrant at an illicit grow on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021 in Mt. Shasta Vista, CA. (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Opinion

Granderson: Marijuana isn’t fueling cartels. U.S. laws drive the violence

Classifying the plant as a Schedule I illegal drug creates an opening for cartels to operate. Punitive taxation by states only fuels the black market.

Feb. 3, 2024

About 1.3 million people in the U.S. are in state prisons. The most common reason for incarceration? Drug-related crimes. Given how much the country with the highest prison population loves pot, it makes sense to stop throwing people in jail for doing weed.

Today the only states where cannabis is totally illegal are Idaho, Kansas, South Carolina and Wyoming. Earlier this month President Biden announced plans to reclassify pot as a less dangerous drug.

Scottsdale, Arizona-Sept. 7, 2021-Ian Finley, left, grow manager, and Butch Williams, right, chief horticulturist, tends to the plants growing the Scottsdale Research Institute, where they work, on Sept. 7, 2021. Scottsdale Research Institute is now one of four companies licensed by the federal government to grow marijuana and use it in federally approved drug trials. (Carolyn Cole / Los Angeles Times)

Opinion

Editorial: Biden’s plan to reschedule marijuana may finally end ‘Reefer Madness’

The federal government’s plan to reclassify marijuana as a Schedule III drug will allow important medical research into how cannabis can help or hurt users.

May 10, 2024

In short: “Just say no” is dead. Long live “pass the dutchie ’pon the left-hand side.”

The next important step in having policy actually reflect society would be for Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign the “munchie bill” that’s likely to be headed his way soon.

Last year Assembly Bill 374 — which would make it legal for dispensaries to become cafes and offer food as well as host live events — passed the Assembly 66-9 and the Senate 33-3.

A photo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept. show marijuana plants inside an illegal grow operation in the Antelope Valley on June 8, 2021. Authorities seized tens of millions of dollars worth of illegal marijuana grown in the Antelope Valley, 70 miles north of Los Angeles. Twenty-three people were arrested in the crackdown and officials planned to bulldoze 500 illegal grows in the area

Opinion

Op-Ed: Why legal weed is losing the war to illegal weed

The licensing, taxing and regulatory system imposed on those who hope to sell cannabis legally are crippling and put them at a huge disadvantage.

May 22, 2022

Surprisingly, Newsom vetoed the bipartisan bill in October, citing concerns about providing a smoke-free work environment for employees. That seems nonsensical, considering that it is already legal to consume marijuana in California dispensaries. AB 374 would have just made it possible to buy a bag of chips while you do it.

Marijuana cafes have existed in Amsterdam since the 1970s. Last summer I spent a few hours listening to music and eating homemade desserts at the first marijuana cafe in North America. Fittingly called New Amsterdam Cafe, the popular hangout opened in Vancouver in 1998 and is as chill as Issa Rae’s Hilltop Coffee.

Advertisement

However, vibes are not the only reasons Assemblymember Matt Haney (D-San Francisco) introduced AB 374. For him it’s also a matter of fairness and trying to level the playing field.

“Small businesses have to follow every rule, and yet you’re telling them they can’t adapt and innovate and offer something people want,” he said. “The ones who follow the rules should be able to offer an experience. People pay a lot to sit in a winery. We have cigar lounges. This is really no different.”

Despite law enforcement’s best efforts, illegal pot is estimated to have pulled in more than $8 billion in 2020 compared with $4 billion for legal. However, it’s the small-business owners who also have the burden of taxes, regulations and fines. All of which eats away at profits and businesses’ ability to grow. Haney said his proposal not only would allow small business owners to diversify their income stream, but also would encourage people to come out of their post-pandemic cocoons and socialize again.

California began liberating cannabis culture in 1996. It’s only right the state continues to correct a narrative that was born not from science but from President Nixon’s prejudice. It’s because of that cloud hanging over cannabis that advocates of decriminalization had to sweeten the deal for voters by promising a financial windfall for the state, which of course is why legal pot is ridiculously overtaxed.

Haney said he knows the cafes won’t solve all of the problems that dispensary owners face because of competition from the black market, but it would at least provide owners with more ways to make money. Haney said he worked with both Newsom’s office and the Department of Cannabis Control before reintroducing the bill. He said the new version, AB 1775, addresses the governor’s concern for the work environment, and it also has union support. It recently passed the Assembly 49-4 and is headed to the Senate.

My hope is that the munchie bill meets Newsom’s approval. With proper ventilation for employees and customers alike, marijuana cafes could provide local artists with new venues and add another branch of tourism.

Advertisement

“I’m one of the younger legislators, and I see how excited my friends are,” 42-year-old Haney told me. “I have a couple of colleagues who represent suburban districts and one came to me and said, ‘All the suburban moms are excited about your cannabis cafe bill.’ Post-pandemic, it’s been hard to get people to get out, and I think this just makes sense.”

It really does.

@LZGranderson

More to Read

OpinionBusinessCaliforniaFoodPoliticsOp-EdCannabisCalifornia Politics
LZ Granderson

LZ Granderson is an Opinion columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He arrived in 2019 as The Times’ sports and culture columnist. Granderson is also a political contributor for ABC News. A fellow at the Institute of Politics at the University of Chicago as well as the Hechinger Institute at Columbia University, the Emmy award winner appears regularly on The Times’ Spectrum News 1’s daily news magazine program, “L.A. Times Today.” Granderson joined CNN as a political contributor and columnist in 2009 before joining ABC in 2015. He spent 17 years at ESPN in a variety of roles, including NBA editor for ESPN The Magazine, senior writer for Page 2 and co-host of TV’s “SportsNation.” In 2011, Granderson was named Journalist of the Year by the National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Assn., and his columns have been recognized by the National Assn. of Black Journalists as well as the Online News Assn. His podcast for ABC News, “Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson,” has won numerous honors, including a GLAAD award. His TED Talk on LGBTQ equality has more than 1.7 million views.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement