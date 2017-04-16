For the record

Nirav Tolia: In the April 16 Business section, an interview with Nirav Tolia said that Tolia’s parents arrived in the U.S. with less than $100 in their pockets and that he played high school football. His parents came with a few hundred dollars, and he played tennis in high school.

