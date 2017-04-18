Air traffic control: In the April 15 Business section, an article about the Trump administration’s proposal to privatize the U.S. air traffic control system identified Ron Nichols as a spokeswoman for Nav Canada, which operates Canada’s air traffic control system. Nichols is male.

Porsche 911 Targa 4S: In the April 15 Business section, photos with an auto review of the 2017 Porsche 911 Targa 4S showed the 911 Carrera 4S.

Oroville Dam: In the April 18 California section, an article about possible causes of the Oroville dam spillway failure referred to the Center for Catastrophic Risk Analysis at UC Berkeley. The correct name is the Center for Catastrophic Risk Management.

