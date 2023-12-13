Advertisement
Business

Tesla recalls nearly all vehicles sold in U.S. to fix system linked to Autopilot

Tesla logo on a car
Tesla is recalling more than 2 million vehicles to fix a defective system linked to Autopilot.
(David Zalubowski / Associated Press)
By TOM KRISHER
Associated Press
Share
DETROIT — 

Tesla is recalling nearly all of the vehicles it sold in the U.S. — more than 2 million across its model lineup — to fix a defective system that’s supposed to ensure drivers are paying attention when they use Autopilot.

Documents posted Wednesday by U.S. safety regulators say the company will send out a software update to fix the problems.

The recall comes after a two-year investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration into a series of crashes that happened while the Autopilot partially automated driving system was in use. Some were deadly.

Advertisement

The agency says its investigation found Autopilot’s method of ensuring that drivers are paying attention can be inadequate and can lead to foreseeable misuse of the system.

The recall covers models Y, S, 3 and X produced between Oct. 5, 2012, and Dec. 7 of this year.

The software update includes additional controls and alerts “to further encourage the driver to adhere to their continuous driving responsibility,” the documents said.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 29: C.E.O. of Tesla, Chief Engineer of SpaceX and C.T.O. of X Elon Musk speaks during the New York Times annual DealBook summit on November 29, 2023 in New York City. Andrew Ross Sorkin returns for the NYT summit for a day of interviews with Vice President Kamala Harris, President of Taiwan Tsai Ing-Wen, C.E.O. of Tesla, Chief Engineer of SpaceX and C.T.O. of X Elon Musk, former Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and leaders in business, politics and culture. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Business

Tesla’s response to the DMV’s false-advertising allegations: What took so long?

As California’s DMV accuses Tesla of false advertising, the carmaker says it has a 1st Amendment right to describe its vehicles as ‘Full Self-Driving.’

Dec. 11, 2023

The update was to be sent to certain affected vehicles Tuesday, with the rest getting it at a later date, the documents said.

Autopilot includes features called Autosteer and Traffic Aware Cruise Control, with Autosteer intended for use on limited-access freeways when it’s not operating with a more sophisticated feature called Autosteer on City Streets.

Advertisement

The software update apparently will limit where Autosteer can be used.

“If the driver attempts to engage Autosteer when conditions are not met for engagement, the feature will alert the driver it is unavailable through visual and audible alerts, and Autosteer will not engage,” the recall documents said.

Tesla co-founder and CEO Elon Musk introduces the newly unveiled all-electric battery-powered Tesla Cybertruck at Tesla Design Center in Hawthorne, California on November 21, 2019. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

Business

Elon Musk delivers first Tesla Cybertrucks, calling them ‘the most unique thing on the road’

Tesla’s pickup has been mired by production delays and skepticism about its utility. Announcing the first deliveries, Elon Musk called the vehicle “actually very useful.”

Nov. 30, 2023

Depending on a Tesla’s hardware, the added controls include “increasing prominence” of visual alerts, simplifying how Autosteer is turned on and off, additional checks on whether Autosteer is being used outside of controlled-access roads and when approaching traffic-control devices, “and eventual suspension from Autosteer use if the driver repeatedly fails to demonstrate continuous and sustained driving responsibility,” the documents say.

Recall documents say that agency investigators met with Tesla starting in October to explain “tentative conclusions” on fixing the monitoring system. Tesla, it said, did not agree with the agency’s analysis but agreed to the recall last week in an effort to resolve the investigation.

Auto safety advocates for years have been calling for stronger regulation of the driver monitoring system, which mainly detects whether a driver’s hands are on the steering wheel. They have called for cameras to make sure a driver is paying attention, which are used by many other automakers with similar systems.

Autopilot can steer, accelerate and brake automatically in its lane, but is a driver-assist system and cannot drive itself despite its name. Independent tests have found that the monitoring system is easy to fool, so much that drivers have been caught while driving drunk or even sitting in the back seat.

Tesla vehicles line a parking lot at the company's Fremont, Calif., factory as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the facility on Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Business

Tesla prices now rival average U.S. cars after billions in cuts

Elon Musk’s latest round of price reductions brings EVs to a new level of price parity — and they’re also driving a wedge between investors.

Oct. 9, 2023

In its defect report filed with the safety agency, Tesla said Autopilot’s controls “may not be sufficient to prevent driver misuse.”

Tesla says on its website that Autopilot and a more sophisticated Full Self Driving system cannot drive autonomously and are meant to help drivers who have to be ready to intervene at all times. Full Self Driving is being tested by Tesla owners on public roads.

In a statement posted Monday on X, formerly Twitter, Tesla said safety is stronger when Autopilot is engaged.

The NHTSA has dispatched investigators to 35 Tesla crashes since 2016 in which the agency suspects the vehicles were running on an automated system. At least 17 people have been killed.

FILE - A Tesla Model Y Long Range is displayed on Feb. 24, 2021, at the Tesla Gallery in Troy, Mich. U.S. auto safety regulators have opened an investigation into Tesla’s Model Y SUV after getting two complaints that the steering wheels can come off while being driven. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says the probe covers an estimated 120,000 vehicles from the 2023 model year. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

Autos

Tesla’s Model Y SUV is being investigated for steering wheels that can fall off

Safety regulators have opened an investigation into Tesla’s Model Y SUV after getting complaints that the steering wheels can fall off during driving.

March 8, 2023

The investigations are part of a larger probe by the NHTSA into multiple instances of Teslas on Autopilot crashing into parked emergency vehicles that are tending to other crashes. The NHTSA has become more aggressive in pursuing safety problems with Teslas in the last year, announcing multiple recalls and investigations, including a recall of Full Self Driving software.

In May, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Tesla shouldn’t be calling the system Autopilot because it can’t drive itself.

In its statement Wednesday, the NHTSA said the Tesla investigation remains open “as we monitor the efficacy of Tesla’s remedies and continue to work with the automaker to ensure the highest level of safety.”

BusinessWorld & Nation

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement