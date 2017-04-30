Mexican dogs: An article and a photo caption in the April 28 Section A about the Xoloitzcuintle, a breed of hairless dogs in Mexico, said the animals were bred by the Aztecs. The breed was developed by Mexico’s early indigenous peoples more than 3,000 years ago.

